Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking, Nikkei falls 1.30%

AFP, Tokyo,
  • Apr 06 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 11:59 ist
Tokyo stocks gave up early gains and closed lower Tuesday on profit-taking after a three-day winning streak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.30 per cent, or 392.62 points, to 29,696.63, while the broader Topix index was down 1.47 per cent, or 29.20 points, at 1,954.34.

