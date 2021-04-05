Top US court sides with Google, overturns Oracle copyright win

US court overturns Oracle copyright win against Google

The 6-2 ruling had been closely watched as a key test of copyright in digital era

AFP
Apr 05 2021
Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Supreme Court on Monday gave Google a major win in a long-running copyright battle with Oracle, ruling that the use of the Java programming language for the Android mobile operating system was "fair use."

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the court opinion that even if Google used copyrightable material, "the copying here at issue nonetheless constituted a fair use. Hence, Google's copying did not violate the copyright law."

