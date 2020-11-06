Toyota ramps up full-year forecasts as sales recover

Toyota on Friday revised its full-year forecasts upward, saying sales and production were recovering quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, which has shredded the global auto market this year.
Japan's top carmaker now projects a net profit of 1.42 trillion yen ($137 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2021, nearly double an earlier estimate of 730 billion yen.
