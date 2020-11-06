Toyota ramps up full-year forecasts as sales recover

Japan's top carmaker now projects a net profit of $137 billion for the fiscal year

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Nov 06 2020, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 10:22 ist
The logo of Japan's Toyota is displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo

Toyota on Friday revised its full-year forecasts upward, saying sales and production were recovering quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, which has shredded the global auto market this year.

Japan's top carmaker now projects a net profit of 1.42 trillion yen ($137 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2021, nearly double an earlier estimate of 730 billion yen.

 

Japan
Toyota

