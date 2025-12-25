Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

The various hues of Karnataka’s rich textile heritage

During the ancient times, plants such as indigo, madder, turmeric, safflower and lodhra were recognised for their dyeing properties.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 20:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Naturally dyed yarns.

Naturally dyed yarns. 

Credit: Photo by Author

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 20:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTextile industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us