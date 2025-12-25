Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Discovery of a million more potential Epstein documents delays further releases

Republicans and Democrats in Congress passed the law over Trump's objections, requiring that ‌all documents ‌be released by December 19 while allowing partial redactions to protect victims.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 20:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 20:47 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpJeffrey Epstein

Follow us on :

Follow Us