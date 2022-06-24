Toyota, Suzuki to jointly build hybrid SUV for India, global markets

Toyota, Suzuki to jointly make hybrid SUV in India

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 12:04 ist

Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday they will begin production in August of their first hybrid vehicle in India, as part of a partnership formed by the two Japanese carmakers in 2017.

The hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV), developed by Suzuki, will be manufactured at Toyota's local plant in India. The SUV will be sold in India and exported to markets including Africa, the companies said in a statement.

The powertrains of the SUV will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota. 

