Trading in Trump-linked media venture halted

Trading halted in Trump-linked media venture after latest surge

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Oct 22 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 20:16 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters file photo

A new investment vehicle linked to former president Donald Trump's fledgling social media venture surged early Friday before trading was halted due to the volatility.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is set to merge with Trump's "TRUTH Social" media startup, surged more than 200 per cent to $121.99 before being suspended on the Nasdaq.

Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), jumped 357 per cent on Thursday following announcement of the merger.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Donald Trump
United States
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

 