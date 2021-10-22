Trading halted in Trump-linked media venture after latest surge

A new investment vehicle linked to former president Donald Trump's fledgling social media venture surged early Friday before trading was halted due to the volatility.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is set to merge with Trump's "TRUTH Social" media startup, surged more than 200 per cent to $121.99 before being suspended on the Nasdaq.

Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), jumped 357 per cent on Thursday following announcement of the merger.

