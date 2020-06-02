Trading hours for agri-commodities revised to 9 am-9 pm amid COVID-19 crisis

Leading stock exchange BSE has revised trading hours for internationally referenceable agricultural commodities till 9 pm.
The revised timing has come into effect from Tuesday, the exchange said in a circular.
The bourse had reduced the agriculture commodity trade timing to 5 pm after the breakout of coronavirus pandemic.
Now, it has said that trading in internationally referenceable agri-commodities to begin at 9 and close at 9 pm.
Trading in non-agri commodities like crude oil would continue from 9 am to 11.30 pm.
