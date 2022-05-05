TVS Motor elevates Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director

Venu has been charting the future of the two-wheeler manufacturer and has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in domestic and key international markets

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2022, 18:21 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 18:21 ist
Credit: DH Photo

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has elevated Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director with immediate effect.

Venu has been charting the future of the two-wheeler manufacturer and has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in domestic and key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe, the company said in a statement.

"Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values...Personal, and smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. He has also spearheaded the international growth of the company," TVS Motor Company Chairman Ralf Dieter Speth noted.

He has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy, he added.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan said Sudarshan’s extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas.

"He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally," he added.

Prior to his elevation as Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu was Joint Managing Director at TVS Motor Company. 

Business News
TVS Motor

