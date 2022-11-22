Twitter done with layoffs, ready to hire again: Musk

Twitter is done with layoffs, ready to hire again: Elon Musk

Musk, however, did not name the specific engineering or sales posts for which the company was seeking

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 22 2022, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 10:19 ist
The Twitter sign seen at the company headquarters in San Francisco, California. Photo Credit: AFP

After firing about two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform's 7,500 employees in only three weeks after his take over, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the company is done with layoffs and is hiring again.

At a meeting with employees, Musk also claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales, reports The Verge. He also asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates. The micro-blogging platform does not currently have any open positions advertised on its website, and Musk did not name the specific engineering or sales posts for which the company was seeking.

Also Read | Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification, says Elon Musk

"In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority," the report quoted Musk as saying. According to the CEO, there are "no plans" to have the company's headquarters in Texas, as he did with Tesla, although it would make sense to have "dual-headquartered" offices in Texas and California.

"If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case," Musk told employees.

"This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Social media
Business News

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

 