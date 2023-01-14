Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

Twitter offers free ads to brands advertising on it

Reuters
  • Jan 14 2023, 07:22 ist
Twitter logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by the Journal.

Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours. 

