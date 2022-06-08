Twitter plans to provide Musk with data on bots

Twitter plans to provide Musk with data on bots

Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 08 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 22:30 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Twitter Inc plans to comply with Elon Musk's demand for data on fake accounts, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company's thinking.

The social media company will provide Musk with access to a stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted every day, the Post reported.

Musk warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

Shares of Twitter rose 1.6 per cent in afternoon trading after the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News
World news
Technology News

What's Brewing

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 