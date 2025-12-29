<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday urged people not to take antibiotics without consulting a doctor.</p>.<p>In his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio address, Modi noted that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently released a report that said that antibiotics were proving ineffective against many diseases like pneumonia and urinary-tract infections (UTIs). "This is a matter of great concern for all of us," he said.</p>.<p>According to the report, Modi said, a major reason for this was people's indiscriminate use of antibiotics. He said antibiotics were not medicines that could be taken mindlessly, and that they should be used only on the doctor's advice.</p>.<p>"Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill will cure all their problems. This is the reason diseases and infections are proving to be too strong for these antibiotics," he said.</p>.<p>He also said: "The year 2025 was one of proud milestones for India. Whether in national security, sports, scientific innovation or on the world's biggest platforms, India's impact was visible everywhere."</p>.<p>The PM said during Operation Sindoor, images of love and devotion toward "Maa Bharti" (Mother India) emerged from every corner of the nation, and people expressed their emotions and gratitude in their own ways.</p>.<p>Modi said an old, blurry photograph of three Buddhist stupas of Baramulla found in France revealed Kashmir's glorious past, dating back nearly 2,000 years.</p>.<p>He said large human-made structures were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir, a development that "will fill you up with pride" over its cultural and historical heritage.</p>.<p>The PM also announced that the birth-centenary celebrations of freedom fighter Parvati Giri would be held next month.</p>.<p>He also paid tributes to Giri, who hailed from Odisha, for her dedication to the freedom struggle and social reform.</p>.<p>"She participated in the Quit India Movement at the age of 16. After the freedom struggle, Parvati Giri <em>ji</em> dedicated her life to social service and tribal welfare," he noted.</p>.<p>"She established several orphanages. Her inspiring life will continue to guide every generation. I pay my tributes to Parvati Giri," said the PM.</p>