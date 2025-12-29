Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi cautions people against indiscriminate use of antibiotics

'Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill will cure all their problems. This is the reason diseases and infections are proving to be too strong for these antibiotics,' he said.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 22:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 22:48 IST
India NewsNarendra Modiantibiotic abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us