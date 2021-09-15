Uber launches corporate shuttle service in 7 Indian cities

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of Uber Corporate Shuttle to enable companies to help employees get to and from work, safely and affordably amid the pandemic.

The service will be available across Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, a statement said.

Uber Corporate Shuttle is a customised commute service for companies, offering seating capacity for anywhere between 10-50 employees in a single-vehicle, it added.

Using Uber's core technology to ensure a reliable, safe, and cost-effective ride, the service helps companies deliver on their sustainability goals by helping decongest cities, reduce pollution and free up office parking spaces.

"This is the first product from Uber's High Capacity Vehicles programme to be launched in India which has been specifically developed keeping in mind the unique challenges faced by office-goers in India and other emerging markets," it said.

A significant share of the work related to the technology and product build-out for Uber Corporate Shuttle is being led by Uber's technology team based out of Bengaluru.

Launched in 2014, the Uber for Business platform brings Uber's innovations and solutions organisations globally at scale. It has helped unlock employee productivity and elevated customer experiences for more than 1.5 lakh organisations around the world.

“At Uber, we are focussed on meeting the changing needs of our customers. Uber Corporate Shuttle helps companies put their employees first. They get to and from work safely, without the stress of traffic jams, the expense of parking, and car maintenance," Uber for Business Head India and South Asia Abhinav Mittoo said.

He added that by making it easy for employees to give up their cars, the new service can reduce congestion, pollution, and emissions in cities.