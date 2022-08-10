US annual inflation eases slightly to 8.5% in July as fuel prices fall

US annual inflation eased slightly in July as fuel prices fell, but remained stubbornly high at 8.5 per cent, according to official data Wednesday, fueling the prospect of further aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

But the consumer price index was unchanged compared to June, well below expectations, while CPI excluding volatile food and energy goods rose just 0.3 per cent -- the smallest in four months -- the Labor Department reported.

However, the data showed food prices continued to rise.