Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 cr to tackling coronavirus

DHNS
DHNS, Bengalruu,
  • Apr 02 2020, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 07:29 ist

IT major Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society,” the companies said in a statement.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation, the statement added.

Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, it said.

