Wipro Q2 net profit drops 9.6% to Rs 2,649.1 crore

Wipro said earnings from its clients in non-US markets fell in the second quarter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 16:51 ist

Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.6 per cent drop in its net profit in the second quarter, on lower earnings from clients in non-US markets.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,649.1 crore in July-September quarter, compared to Rs 2,930.6 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenues rose to Rs 22,539.7 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 19,667.4 crore a year-ago.

Wipro said earnings from its clients in non-US markets fell in the second quarter.

Earnings from Europe dropped to Rs 787.5 crore, from Rs 918.6 crore a year back.

Similarly, the Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA) region saw lower earnings of Rs 219.4 crore, as compared to Rs 302.8 crore last year. 

