Wipro seals multi-year deal with UK govt treasury

Wipro seals multi-year deal with UK government treasury

The service provided by Wipro will enable seamless integration of IT services across multi-functional suppliers and partners

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 22:15 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

IT company Wipro Limited has bagged a multi-year contract to deliver service integration and management services to the UK government treasury.

The service will enable seamless integration of IT services across multi-functional suppliers and partners, enhancing the user experience across HMT and its arm's length bodies, according to a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Wipro holds back employees' variable pay due to pressure on margins

Wipro and Her Majesty's Treasury (HMT) will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM (Service Integration And Management) services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services such as day-to-day coordination of service integration across HMT's vendors.

"I am looking forward to working with Wipro in shaping and delivering the next generation of IT services at HM Treasury. This new partnership will support the department by improving end-to-end IT services by delivering more responsive services for our users," HM Treasury Chief Information Officer Huw Stephens said.

Manager Director for UK and Ireland Wipro Limited Omkar Nisal said, "The company's team will be acting as an orchestrator, managing and governing end-to-end service operations across all of HMT's suppliers, delivering operational efficiency, transparency and improved service quality."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wipro
United Kingdom
UK
Business News

What's Brewing

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

 