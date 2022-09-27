WTO chief warns world edging into 'global recession'

WTO chief warns world edging into 'global recession'

The World Trade Organization's chief further called for policies to revive growth

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Sep 27 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The World Trade Organization's chief said Tuesday she believes the world is heading towards a global recession due to multiple colliding crises, and called for policies to revive growth.

"I think a global recession. That's what I think we are edging into. But at the same time, we have to start thinking of the recovery. We have to restore growth," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the opening of the WTO's annual public forum in Geneva.

World news
Recession
Business News
World Trade Organization

