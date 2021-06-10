Yes Bank to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr via debt

Yes Bank board approves plan to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr via debt

Yes Bank shares closed 3.03 per cent up at Rs 14.64 apiece on BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2021, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 19:59 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Yes Bank on Thursday received board approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

The board of directors in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing funds in Indian/foreign currency up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The types of debt securities to be issued include non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), among others, the bank said.

Yes Bank shares closed 3.03 per cent up at Rs 14.64 apiece on BSE.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YES Bank
BSE

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 