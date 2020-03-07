Yes Bank Crisis Live: CBI registers case against Rana Kapoor, look out notice for his daughter

Mumbai's Special Holiday Court, on Sunday, sent Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 11. He was yesterday arrested by the ED and produced today in the Court. Yesterday, the SBI announced that it will be issued 245 crores of the crisis-struck bank, amounting to 49% of the shares, for a total price of Rs 2,450 crore. The RBI has placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.