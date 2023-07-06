Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years after Threads launch in jibe at Musk

By Edwin Chan

Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in more than a decade, a playful jab at Elon Musk on the day the Meta Platforms Inc founder rolled out a much-anticipated Twitter substitute.

Meta’s Instagram officially unveiled Threads Wednesday, considered the most potent threat yet to the struggling social media service Musk owns. Hours later, Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off.

Also Read — Zuckerberg-Musk fight is on: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app

Zuckerberg’s tweet was his first since 2012 and comes days after Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight.

Threads is capitalising on a series of mis-steps at Twitter. Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October, it’s cut thousands of employees, loosened content moderation policies and put users and advertisers through a spate of technical challenges. In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots.

Also Read | Threads: Key aspects of Meta's answer to Twitter

“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a post on Threads. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”