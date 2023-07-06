Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years after Threads launch in jibe at Musk

By Edwin Chan
Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in more than a decade, a playful jab at Elon Musk on the day the Meta Platforms Inc founder rolled out a much-anticipated Twitter substitute.
Meta’s Instagram officially unveiled Threads Wednesday, considered the most potent threat yet to the struggling social media service Musk owns. Hours later, Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off.
— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) July 6, 2023
Also Read — Zuckerberg-Musk fight is on: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app
Zuckerberg’s tweet was his first since 2012 and comes days after Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight.
Threads is capitalising on a series of mis-steps at Twitter. Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October, it’s cut thousands of employees, loosened content moderation policies and put users and advertisers through a spate of technical challenges. In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots.
Also Read | Threads: Key aspects of Meta's answer to Twitter
“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a post on Threads. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability
After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3
What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?
Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'
Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800