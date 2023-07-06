Zuckerberg tweets after Threads launch in jibe at Musk

Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years after Threads launch in jibe at Musk

Zuckerberg’s tweet was his first since 2012 and comes days after Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jul 06 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 09:59 ist
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photos

By Edwin Chan

Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in more than a decade, a playful jab at Elon Musk on the day the Meta Platforms Inc founder rolled out a much-anticipated Twitter substitute.

Meta’s Instagram officially unveiled Threads Wednesday, considered the most potent threat yet to the struggling social media service Musk owns. Hours later, Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off.

Also Read — Zuckerberg-Musk fight is on: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app

Zuckerberg’s tweet was his first since 2012 and comes days after Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight.

Threads is capitalising on a series of mis-steps at Twitter. Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October, it’s cut thousands of employees, loosened content moderation policies and put users and advertisers through a spate of technical challenges. In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots. 

Also Read | Threads: Key aspects of Meta's answer to Twitter

“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a post on Threads. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk
Business News
Twitter
Instagram
Threads

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 