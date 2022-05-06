Canara Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles

Canara Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,666 cr

The Bengaluru-headquartered bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,010.87 crore in the same quarter a year ago

PTI
PTI,
  • May 06 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 14:30 ist
Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 214.05 apiece on BSE, down by 4.72 per cent from previous close. Credit: Reuters Photo

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday reported a 65 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,666.22 crore for quarter ended March 2022.

The Bengaluru-headquartered bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,010.87 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income of the bank in the January-March period of 2021-22 rose to Rs 22,323.11 crore, from Rs 21,040.63 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans fell to 7.51 per cent of the gross advances at the end of March 2022, as against 8.93 per cent at the end of March 2021.

In value terms, the gross NPAs were worth Rs 55,651.58 crore, down from Rs 60,287.84 crore.

Net NPAs also got better at 2.65 per cent (Rs 18,668.02 crore) in the quarter under review, from 3.82 per cent (Rs 24,442.07 crore).

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were higher at Rs 3,708.68 crore, as against Rs 3,652.18 crore put aside for the year-ago period. Of this, the provision for bad loans stood at Rs 2,129.73 crore for Q4FY22.

For full year FY22, the bank reported more than doubling of its standalone net profit at Rs 5,678.42 crore, as against Rs 2,557.58 crore in FY21.

Total income during the year grew to Rs 85,907.15 crore, from Rs 84,204.78 crore.

The board of the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share for the year 2021-22,, the lender said. It is subject to the approval of shareholders at the bank's ensuing annual general meeting.

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 214.05 apiece on BSE, down by 4.72 per cent from previous close. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Canara Bank
Business News
Q4
Results
Earnings

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

Power crisis could have been averted

Power crisis could have been averted

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

 