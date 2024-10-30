Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Canara Bank’s net profit grows 11.3% but margins bite

This is also up by 2.79 per cent from its net profit of Rs 3,905 crore in the April-June quarter.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 01:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 01:40 IST
Business NewsCanara BankNet Profit

Follow us on :

Follow Us