Case registered against Ajmal Foundation over foreign funds in Assam

Police here registered a case against Ajmal Foundation, the charity organisation headed by Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal following an FIR lodged by a BJP leader charging that the foundation received funds from organisations having links with global terror groups.

In his FIR lodged in Dispur police station here on Friday, BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah sought police investigation alleging that Ajmal Foundation misused the funds it received from foreign organisations allegedly linked to terror outfits.

The FIR was lodged following a similar allegation by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), an NGO, which posted some documents in Twitter in support of their allegation against Ajmal Foundation.

Police said a case was registered under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 124A (sedition) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 13 of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

On Saturday, Borah alleged that Markazul Ma'arif, an NGO run by Ajmal's business firm also similarly received funds from groups having links with Islamic terror elements. Ajmal reacted angrily to the allegations saying the FIR was lodged by organisations having affiliation with BJP and RSS in order to mount "political pressure" on his party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), for its decision to forge an alliance with Congress for next year's Assembly elections.

"Ajmal Foundation has been doing charity for years. We maintain 100% transparency in our activities including funding. If they have proof of illegalities, let them file it to the home ministry for an investigation. But they are trying to create pressure on our party by making such baseless allegations ahead of elections. They are worried as we (AIUDF) have already joined hands with Congress for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections and we want to go ahead with the alliance for the Assembly elections too," Ajmal, a three-time MP from Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency in Assam, said.

Borah's allegations received a push from senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who cited a report with same allegation against Ajmal Foundation.

The AIUDF, led by Ajmal entered politics in Assam in 2005 and currently has 13 MLAs in the 126-member Assembly.