CCI orders probe into IREL for abusing market dominance

CCI orders probe against IREL for alleged abuse of dominant position

It was alleged that IREL abused its dominant position by indulging in prohibitive increase in the sillimanite prices by following discriminatory pricing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 18:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Competition Commission has ordered a detailed probe against state-owned IREL (India) Ltd, which is into mining and production of minerals, for alleged abuse of dominant position.

It was alleged that IREL abused its dominant position by indulging in prohibitive increase in the sillimanite prices by following discriminatory pricing against the interests of the micro, small and medium enterprises in the domestic market.

The informant also alleged that the company favoured multinationals and/or foreign parties and fixed the supply of sillimanite as per its whims and fancies and forcing its customer to accept arbitrary quantity.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that based on facts and circumstances of the present case, it is prima facie noted that OP is the only entity engaged in the mining and supply of beach sand mineral in India, which allows it to operate independently of the market forces.

"The Commission has also perused the allegation in the information pertaining to unfair and discriminatory pricing, for which no response has been forthcoming from the OP. The Commission at this stage, thus, has to infer that prima facie there is substance in such allegations which points towards violation of Section 4 (2) of the Act," it said in an order dated January 3.

IREL (India) is the Opposite Party (OP) and Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position.

The watchdog has ordered a probe by its investigation arm Director General (DG) against the company.

Nothing stated in the order shall tantamount to a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case and the DG shall conduct the investigation without being swayed in any manner, the regulator said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Antitrust
Competition Commission of India
business
MSMEs

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 