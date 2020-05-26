China to strengthen policy adjustment, guide loan rates

China to strengthen policy adjustments, guide loan rates lower: PBOC Governor

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 26 2020, 07:59 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 08:16 ist
Reuters photo

China will strengthen its economic policy and counter-cyclical adjustments and continue to push to lower interest rates on loans, central bank Governor Yi Gang said.

Yi, in an interview published by the central bank on Tuesday, said China's economic fundamentals are unchanged despite many uncertainties and reiterated that the central bank's prudent monetary policy will be more flexible.

The economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction in decades, hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus, and analysts say it could take months for broader activity to return to pre-crisis levels.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Banking
loan

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 