Property giant Evergrande defaults for 1st time: Fitch

Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch

The debt-laden property developer has failed to pay more than $1.2 billion in bond repayments

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Dec 09 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 14:57 ist
A view of the Evergrande centre in Shangai. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande was declared in default on Thursday by Fitch Ratings agency, citing the debt-laden property developer's failure to pay more than $1.2 billion in bond repayments.

"The non-payment is consistent with an 'RD' (restricted default) rating, signifying the uncured expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation," Fitch said in a statement.

China
Business News
Evergrande

