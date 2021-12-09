Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch

Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande was declared in default on Thursday by Fitch Ratings agency, citing the debt-laden property developer's failure to pay more than $1.2 billion in bond repayments.

"The non-payment is consistent with an 'RD' (restricted default) rating, signifying the uncured expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation," Fitch said in a statement.

