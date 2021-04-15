Chip shortage weighs on car sector recovery: Volkswagen CEO

An ongoing shortage of crucial semiconductors is the only factor weighing on a global recovery of the car sector from the coronavirus crisis, Herbert Diess, chief executive of Volkswagen AG, said on Thursday.
Demand is picking up in the United States, Brazil and China, Diess said at the Hannover Messe trade fair, adding the world's second-largest carmaker was also working through high order intake in Europe.
Also read: Global chip shortage is making industries sweat
"The only thing that is currently limiting and slowing down this recovery is the critical supply situation worldwide with regard to various semiconductor types," Diess said.
Diess' remarks came a day after US peer Ford Motor Co outlined another series of plant shutdowns due to the shortage, with five facilities in the United States and one in Turkey affected.
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks