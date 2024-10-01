Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Coal India production drops 1% in Sep to 50.9 MT

The coal behemoth, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, produced 51.4 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 11:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 11:58 IST
Business NewsCoal

Follow us on :

Follow Us