business

Coca-Cola India enters ready-to-drink tea beverages segment

An MoU in this regard was signed between Coca-Cola Company-owned Honest and Coca-Cola India at the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 15:29 IST

Kolkata: Coca-Cola India on Wednesday said it is foraying into the ready-to-drink tea beverages segment with the launch of 'Honest Tea'.

The brand is owned by Honest, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company.

The organic green tea for the product will be sourced from Kolkata-based Luxmi Tea Co Private Ltd's Makaibari Tea Estate, company officials said.

An MoU in this regard was signed between the two companies at the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.

The idea behind the launch was to provide consumers with wider beverage options, a senior official of Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said.

The iced green tea will come in Lemon-Tulsi and Mango variants, he added.

(Published 22 November 2023, 15:29 IST)
