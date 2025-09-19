Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Adani Group valuation surges Rs 69,000 crore in a day after SEBI clears Hindenburg allegations

The regulator's order, which dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse, ignited a surge of investor confidence, sending Adani stocks sharply higher across the board.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 14:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 14:07 IST
Adani GroupHindenburg ResearchcompaniesBuisness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us