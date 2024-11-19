Adani Infra to buy 30% stake in PSP Projects for Rs 685 crore

<p>Adani Infra will purchase a 30.07 per cent stake in construction firm PSP Projects for 6.85 billion rupees ($81.2 million), the latter said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Adani Infra, owned by a unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises, will purchase the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, who leads PSP Projects and is its top shareholder.</p>.<p>The Adani Group, whose assets span from ports to power, has been strengthening its footprint in multiple sectors, including a recent $10 billion investment in energy security and infrastructure in the United States.</p>.Sebi resolves over 6,000 complaints through SCORES platform in October.<p>PSP Projects, which has industrial, institutional, residential and luxury projects like the Surat Diamond Bourse, had an order book of 65.46 billion rupees as of Sept. 30.</p>.<p>The deal values PSP Projects at 575 rupees per share, a 15 per cent discount to its closing price on Tuesday.</p>.<p>PSP Projects' shares ended 4.4 per cent higher on Tuesday, but had risen as much as 14 per cent earlier in the session, after local news channel CNBC-TV18 reported the deal.</p>.<p>Adani Infra will launch a so-called "open offer" for purchasing a further stake in PSP Projects, as is mandated in India when a company buys more than 25 per cent of another's shareholding.</p>.<p><em>($1 = 84.3920 Indian rupees)</em> </p>