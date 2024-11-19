Home
Adani Infra to buy 30% stake in PSP Projects for Rs 685 crore

Adani Infra, owned by a unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises, will purchase the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, who leads PSP Projects and is its top shareholder.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:11 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:11 IST
Business News Adani Group Adani Enterprises companies

