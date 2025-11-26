Menu
Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 anniversary in Mumbai; Amit Shah stresses 'zero tolerance' for terror

In his message in Hindi on X, Union minister Shah said terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 11:26 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 11:26 IST
India NewsAmit Shah26/11

