Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

WPL 2026 Auctions | From Deepti Sharma to Renuka Singh: Indian players who will trigger bidding wars

India’s historic ODI World Cup win has pushed the stock of several homegrown stars through the roof. Here are five Indian cricketers who could headline the bidding frenzy:
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 11:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 11:09 IST
India NewsCricket newsWPLIndian cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us