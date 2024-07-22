Amazon in talks to buy IPO-bound Swiggy's Instamart: Report

Food delivery company Swiggy has been approached by e-commerce giant Amazon showing its interest for a potential deal with Instamart.

This comes after Swiggy filed a confidential draft document along with Sebi for public offering of Rs 10,414 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"Amazon has swooped in with interest to either pick up a stake in the ongoing pre-IPO placement or a buyout proposal for Instamart… but there are multiple roadblocks at the moment," the publication's report cited a person who knows about the matter as saying.

Sources have told the publication that although no official offer has been made yet, Amazon headquarters in Seattle might have to act quickly to reach the next stage of talks.

According to the report, the man cited above said, "Swiggy is unlikely to sell only its quick commerce business and Amazon won’t be interested in the food delivery space where growth is starting to plateau."

"Buying the entire company will be too expensive at a valuation of $10-12 billion. Also, Amazon is not typically known to pick up minority stakes."

It is likely that Bengaluru-based Swiggy would price itself at a discount compared to its business rival Zomato, whose market cap was at Rs 1.9 lakh crore according to the closing BSE markets on Friday (July 19).