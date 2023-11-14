Amazon to sell shopping ads on Snapchat

Amazon.com will allow Snapchat users in the US to buy some products listed on the ecommerce company directly from the social media app, a spokesperson said on Monday, making it a deal similar to one recently inked with Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.

Customers will be able to shop directly from Amazon's Snapchat ads and check out without leaving the social media app, the Seattle-based company said in an emailed statement.

Potential buyers would also be able to see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads in Snapchat as part of the new experience, it added.

The Information first reported the news on Amazon-Snap ad deal on Monday.

The deals with Meta and Snap come as the ecommerce giant looks to boost its product offerings through social media applications.

The deal would also be a boost for Snap, which posted a better-than-expected revenue and user growth for the latest three months, with the results also signaling that advertisers were returning to smaller platforms such as Snapchat.

Snap declined to comment.