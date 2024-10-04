Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Apple to open 4 more stores in India, start selling 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro from this month

According to people aware of the development, the stores are likely to be opened next year.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 07:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 07:19 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAppleMake in IndiaiPhone

Follow us on :

Follow Us