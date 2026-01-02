<p>In a deeply moving tribute, the makers of <em>Border 2</em> held a grand audio launch for their highly anticipated new song 'Ghar Kan Aaoge' at the historic Tanot-Longewala site in Jaisalmer, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>.</p><p>The atmosphere was heavy with patriotism as BSF personnel and their families also joined the song launch.</p><p>The heartfelt performances by the soldiers, added a layer of authenticity to the ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ song launch.</p><p>The event was far more than a musical evening as it also celebrated the 60 years of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-security-force">Border Security Force</a>(BSF). The evening celebrated the dedication and passion of yhe soldiers who giver there all in the line of service.</p>.The new teaser of 'Border 2' unveils 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', the most anticipated musical collaboration.<p>Set against the backdrop of a historically vital border, the ceremony successfully merged the gap between creative artistry and the courage of the personnel stationed there.</p><p>The OG Song, Ghar Kab Aaoge was reimagined by Mithoon and fresh lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla further elevated the craze for this evergreen song.</p><p>The song is sung by Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.</p><p>The song was graced by actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, along with producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta.</p>.Border 2: Ahan Shetty opens up about gruelling prep for military training, 12-hour shoots and extreme heat.<p>T-Series took the promotional event to new heights by organising en event at the ground zero of 1971 Indo-Pak war.</p><p>Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts an impressive cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.</p><p>Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J P Dutta’s J P Films. The Patriotic saga is all set to release on January 23rd 2026.</p>