Axel Springer, KKR considering split of German media giant: Sources

German media giant Axel Springer, which owns Germany's popular Bild tabloid and US news site Politico, is considering a split of the company together with private equity group KKR, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
A potential deal would separate the group's media assets from its digital classifieds operation, handing the former to CEO Mathias Doepfner and the founder's widow, Friede Springer, and the latter to KKR and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the sources said.
The Financial Times first reported on the break-up talks.
The sources told Reuters that this was the most likely plan but that many details remained open. It was unclear when a decision would be taken, they added.
Axel Springer founded the eponymous company in 1946 and grew it into a sprawling empire encompassing influential right-leaning media titles as well as a portfolio of classifieds websites, including jobs platform Stepstone and real estate ads unit Aviv.
Billionaire Doepfner took the helm of the company in 2002. Most recently he has overseen Springer's ambitions to break into the field of artificial intelligence, including with a partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT model.
The planned split would not necessarily mean that Springer would be excluded from the highly profitable classifieds business, the sources said.
Taking control of the unit could help pave the way for KKR to begin exiting its investment five years after it partnered with Doepfner to take Axel Springer private, they added.
Springer's planned listing of Stepstone, currently on pause due to the due to the Ukraine war and difficult market conditions, is not off the table, according to the sources.
Aviv is considered another potential IPO candidate but needs more time, they added.
KKR became the biggest shareholder of Axel Springer in 2019 and today own a 35.6% stake in the company.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns a 12.9% stake.
A spokesperson for Axel Springer, when contacted by Reuters, said all shareholders have been highly satisfied with Axel Springer's progress since 2019, but declined further comment.
A KKR spokesperson told Reuters "together we have made significant progress against Axel Springer's digital and international ambitions, and believe in the continued success and growth of the business".
Published 12 July 2024, 12:03 IST