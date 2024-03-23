Bajaj Group commits Rs 5,000 crore towards CSR initiatives in 5 years

Mumbai: The Bajaj Group has committed Rs 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives in over five years, with a sharp focus on skill development, under ‘Bajaj Beyond’ - the Group’s new identity for all its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and charitable programs.
This will benefit over two crore youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India’s growing economy.
In the last 10 years alone, the Bajaj Group has contributed close to Rs 4,000 crore towards CSR initiatives largely focused on skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and several other areas of development.
The Bajaj Group's humanitarian efforts are channelled through several institutions. The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha, and the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, among others, have worked unceasingly to uplift and empower communities.
“Our initiatives have demonstrated the transformative impact of empowering India's youth. Today, we unveil Bajaj Beyond, continuing our mission to equip future generations with the tools they need for success,” said Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
"Our new initiative, Bajaj Beyond, truly goes beyond mere training programs. What we have launched is a holistic approach that trains and prepares first-generation graduates from smaller towns and cities to realize their full potential. By addressing all aspects of employability—attitude, skills, and knowledge—Bajaj Beyond equips them to build successful careers. We are not just closing the skill gap; we are creating a versatile pool of skilled resources that will drive India’s growth story in a comprehensive manner and strengthen the economy to compete in the global arena,” said Niraj Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto Ltd.
“With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group. Together, we will design future-proof curriculums, provide real-world, hands-on experiences, and equip our youth with the adaptability and innovation required to thrive in the ever-evolving mobility landscape,” added Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.
“Skilling has been at the heart of our social impact initiatives and we have seen the positive multiplier effect it has on the well-being of youth and their families. Our Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) prepares youth for employment in the fast-expanding financial services sector which is currently seeing a shortage of talent. With Bajaj Beyond, we commit to strengthening India’s skilling ecosystem, especially in the hinterland, enabling greater access to economic prosperity,” added Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd.