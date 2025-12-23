Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary event on December 25

Addressing a press conference, Narayan noted that Vajpayee’s birth anniversary was being celebrated across the country as Sushasan (Good Governance) Day.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 23:33 IST
Bengaluru newsbirth anniversaryAtal Behari Vajpayee

Follow us on :

Follow Us