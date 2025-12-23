<p>Bengaluru: Former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary will be celebrated on December 25 at the Jnanajyothi Auditorium.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, Narayan noted that Vajpayee’s birth anniversary was being celebrated across the country as Sushasan (Good Governance) Day.</p>.Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stages protest, burns MP Mane’s effigy over letter to Lok Sabha speaker.<p>He said the programme from 1 pm to 7 pm would be held in two parts. “The first part will be about public universities, syllabus and artificial intelligence. In the second part, Atal Awards will be presented,” the Malleshwaram MLA added.</p>