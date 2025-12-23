Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar to meet Lok Sabha Speaker over Dhairyasheel Mane’s allegations

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan banned Mane from visiting Belagavi on November 1, to ensure that law and order situation and linguistic harmony was not affected.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 23:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 23:39 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagaviOm BirlaJagadish Shettar

Follow us on :

Follow Us