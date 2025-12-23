<p>Belagavi: Belgaum MP Jagadish Shettar said on Monday that he would send an email to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and also meet him to counter the false allegations made by MP Dhairyasheel Mane, alleging that his <br>human rights were violated and there was breach of privilege. </p>.<p>Shettar told reporters here that political leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs from Maharashtra and Goa, visit Belagavi regularly and there was no ban on their visits.</p>.<p><strong>Law and order situation</strong></p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan banned Mane from visiting Belagavi on November 1, to ensure that law and order situation and linguistic harmony was not affected.</p>.<p>“There have been precedents of visits of political leaders from Maharashtra being banned on November 1, to maintain law and order as we celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava and MES observes ‘black day’,” the MP said.</p>.Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary event on December 25.<p>Allegations made by Mane were false and unconstitutional, he added.</p>.<p>“I will urge MPs from the state to accompany me while meeting Birla, if they are in the national capital, to present Karnataka’s case before the speaker,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>‘No need to revisit case’</strong></p>.<p>Shettar said the Mahajan Commission was formed after both states agreed and the inter-state boundary dispute had been resolved as per its recommendations. There was no need to revisit the case now, he said.</p>.<p>Earlier, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike submitted a memorandum to Shettar, urging him to counter the Maharashtra MP’s letter to the speaker, with another letter.</p>