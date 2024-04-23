Boeing expects slower increase in 787 production rate and deliveries, memo says

Boeing expects a slower increase in the production rate and deliveries of its 787 widebody jets as the US planemaker wrestles with supplier shortages "on a few key parts," an executive on the program told workers on Monday.

Boeing still plans to steadily increase its rate to meet "strong demand," according to the memo seen by Reuters from Scott Stocker, 787 vice president and general manager, to workers at its South Carolina facility.

"We continue to manage through supplier shortages on a few key parts," the memo said. "To that end, we have shared with our customers that we expect a slower increase in our rate of production and deliveries."

Boeing said its 787 production rate was five per month during the last quarter of 2023.

The FAA said it "is aware of Boeing's challenges obtaining certain parts and is in close communication with the company as it navigates this issue."