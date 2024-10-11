Home
Boeing files unfair labour practice charge against striking union

The planemaker said the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers unit representing the workers had failed to bargain in good faith during the four-week work stoppage.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 04:39 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 04:39 IST
