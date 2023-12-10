Cipla unit recalls one lot of medication in US due to seal integrity issue

The medication is used for the treatment of refractory complex partial seizures as adjunctive therapy in patients two years of age and older who have responded adequately to several alternative treatments. Vigabatrin for oral solution is not indicated as a first-line agent.

The medication is packaged in foil pouches, each containing 500mg of Vigabatrin, and there are 50 foil-sealed pouches in a shelf pack, Cipla said.