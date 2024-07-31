Citi breached a rule meant to keep banks safe, made liquidity reporting errors

The Federal Reserve declined to comment. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said it does not comment on specific banks.

PROTECTING BANKS Government examiners test banks on their compliance with Regulation W. Lenders that break the rule can be subject to more scrutiny and fines, compliance experts said. For Citi, which has been under the regulatory spotlight for deficiencies in its risk management and controls since late 2020, any further action could add to its woes.

Citi's Regulation W transgressions were categorized as a compliance risk in the document, and more narrowly labeled as a prudential and regulatory risk. The internal classifications are used by the company to meet global banking standards, according to a source familiar with the document's contents.

The breaches, which happened "over an extended period of time," related to an inter-affiliate clearing relationship, the document said. Clearing refers to the process of reconciling or confirming transactions before they settle through the exchange of money or securities.

Reuters could not determine further details about the infractions, including the identity of the affiliate or the nature of the transactions.

Consequences for breaching Regulation W can vary depending on the frequency and severity of the offenses, said Julie Hill, dean of the University of Wyoming College of Law, speaking generally about Regulation W and not specifically about Citi.

Regulators can start by issuing minor warnings and private notices that escalate in their urgency and harshness. Major violations can result in fines or public punishments known as consent orders, she added.

"The idea behind all of the rules and restrictions is to make sure that profits from the bank aren't siphoned off" in a way that jeopardizes depositors or drains a government insurance fund, Hill said.

Reuters could not determine whether regulators were aware of Citi's Regulation W breaches or inaccuracies in liquidity reporting.

COMPLIANCE RISK Earlier this month, the Fed and the OCC fined Citi for "insufficient progress" in fixing data management problems and implementing controls to manage ongoing risks.

The bank has intensified its focus and increased its investment on the compliance efforts over the last several months, CEO Jane Fraser said at the time.

The two regulators have had Citi on notice since October 2020, when they issued regulatory punishments called consent orders over its risk management practices. Since then, Fraser has said it is her top priority to transform the bank and address regulators' orders. Investors have rewarded her efforts with a 28 per cent jump in Citi's stock this year, outpacing some rivals.