Coca-Cola extends partnership with ICC till 2031

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said, "This long-term collaboration ushers in a new commercial era, filled with exciting prospects for the sport. With the Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and the Women's edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we're poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement. This partnership not only celebrates our sport's expansion but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans' experience worldwide."

The beverage maker, which owns brands such as Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid etc., has been associated with sporting events and organizations around the world.