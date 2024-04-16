Deepika Padukone co-founded 82°E partners with Reliance Retail’s Tira

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's D2C self-care brand 82°E on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail’s beauty platform TIRA.

Through this collaboration, 82°E, which operates in skincare, body care, and men’s ranges, will have a first-time retail experience through an offline presence, according to a statement.

It “will now extend its reach to the TIRA platform, marking its offline debut at handpicked TIRA stores in select markets across North, West, and South India,” it said.

Tira is an omnichannel beauty retail platform from Reliance Retail, the country’s leading retailer. It was launched in April 2023.