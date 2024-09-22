Explained | How Google allegedly monopolized the ad technology market

Ad exchanges control the auctions that match website publishers with advertisers. Google operates the largest exchange, known as AdX, later rebranded as Google Ad Manager. The Justice Department estimates that Google’s ad exchange controls 47 per cent of the US market and 56 per cent globally. Other popular ad exchanges include Pubmatic Inc., Index Exchange, and Magnite Inc.

Sophisticated advertisers use software known as a demand-side platform to manage their ads and help determine which ad exchanges to bid on and for how much. Google operates a demand-side platform that can bid on an ad exchange.

Advertisers also use ad networks, which take over most of the decision-making process like where to place ads and what to bid, and are most often used by smaller companies. The Justice Department alleges that Google’s network, Google Ads, controls 88 per cent of the US market and 87 per cent globally.

Antitrust enforcers alleged that Google gave special access and privileges to its own ad products to encourage both advertisers and websites to spend only through its services.

Google has argued that the Justice Department’s case misunderstands the dynamics, pace of innovation and competitive landscape within the online advertising market. Advertisers have multiple choices for where to buy ads, the company said, including Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram, as well ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok.

The company also said that many of the Justice Department’s contentions mischaracterize how the technology operates. Changes to the ad tech platform were intended to improve the product, Google said. The limitations on rivals’ access were in place to reduce spam and ad fraud or help advertisers have better control over where ads appeared, the company said.

Tying Products

As one advertising executive wrote in a 2017 email to her boss: “The value in Google’s ad tech stack is less in each individual product but in the connections across all of them.”

Advertisers using the Google Ads network are only permitted to place bids through Google’s own exchange, AdX, with a few limited exceptions. That gives AdX a significant volume of ads. In 2020, for example, Google Ads sent in bids for 18 million ads sold through AdX, but only about 3 million to 4 million to third-party exchanges. The tight connection between the products requires any websites that want Google Ads advertising to use AdX.